Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and reacted to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s brain surgery. For the uninitiated, recently, Sadhguru was rushed to hospitalised in New Delhi and underwent brain surgery due to internal bleeding. After this news was all over the internet, Kangana revealed that she was shaken. She said that the picture of the spiritual leader in the ICU made her realise the ‘mortal nature of his existence’ and added that she ‘suddenly broke down’. Check out her post below. Sadhguru Brain Surgery: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev After ‘Life-Threatening Situation’.

Kangana Ranaut on Sadhguru's Brain Surgery

'Get Well Soon', Writes Kangana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)