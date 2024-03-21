Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and reacted to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s brain surgery. For the uninitiated, recently, Sadhguru was rushed to hospitalised in New Delhi and underwent brain surgery due to internal bleeding. After this news was all over the internet, Kangana revealed that she was shaken. She said that the picture of the spiritual leader in the ICU made her realise the ‘mortal nature of his existence’ and added that she ‘suddenly broke down’. Check out her post below. Sadhguru Brain Surgery: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev After ‘Life-Threatening Situation’.

Kangana Ranaut on Sadhguru's Brain Surgery

Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us. I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2024

'Get Well Soon', Writes Kangana

I am numb since I got to know about it from Radhe, Sadguru ji not only hosted massive Shivratri event in that excruciating pain but also refused to skip any meeting or summit… Get well soon, we are nothing without you @SadhguruJV #Sadhguru https://t.co/1JEyLvVNvK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2024

