Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra walked the ramp as showstoppers for the ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's Bridal Couture Show, 'Quantum Entanglement' in Mumbai on Friday.

Janhvi and Sidharth walked the ramp in matching white looks. The actress wore an embroidered lehenga with an elegant flowing dupatta, adding sophistication to her overall bridal look.

The 'Param Sundari' actress wore a necklace to complement the off-shoulder choli to complete her bridal look for the ramp.

Her hair was styled neatly in a bun, and the subtle makeup let the elaborate lehenga be the focal point.

As for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor was seen in an ethnic attire that complemented Janhvi's white bridal lehenga. He wore a cream embroidered sherwani for the event. A simple white dupatta draped elegantly around his elbow and shoulder added a touch of sophistication to the regal yet simple look.

He was joined by Janhvi Kapoor on the ramp.

The make-up artist Bianca Louzado shared the video of the event from her Instagram handle on Friday.

Gaurav Gupta's debut bridal couture show was a star-studded affair in Mumbai.

The fashion gala was attended by who's who of the Indian film industry. From Dulquer Salmaan to Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and Disha Patani, many film stars gathered together under one roof to cheer for Gaurav Gupta.

Actor Vijay Varma looked dapper in this black suit.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's niece Alizeh served looks in this gorgeous shimmer dress.

Dulquer Salmaan happily posed for shutterbugs with his wife Amal.

Malaika Arora attended the event in Gaurav Gupta's stunning ensemble.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia opted for black and white attire.

This time, Gaurav Gupta did not showcase his collection at India Couture Week 2025, and instead, on Friday night, he held a stand-alone show in Mumbai.

Gaurav Gupta has been in the industry for a long time. He is known for pioneering the fusion of fantasy, mythology, and traditional Indian wear with contemporary designs.

He co-founded his design label in 2005 and has since gained prominence for his work showcased on international stages, including Paris Haute Couture Week.

His ensembles have been worn by many international stars such as Beyonce and Mindy Kaling. (ANI)

