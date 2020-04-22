World Earth Day 2020: Alia Bhatt Pens Down a Beautiful Poem Dedicated To Mother Nature (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is world earth day 2020 today. The day never felt so relevant before as of the time that we are facing now. Mother nature has to be cherished, respected and taken care of. We all know that but how much of it is put into practice? On this day, like everyone, Bollywood celebs too celebrated it from their homes by posting their pictures from the phone gallery. However, Alia Bhatt went a different way about it! She wrote a poem instead. Alia Bhatt is Relying on Virtual Workouts With Sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to Keep Up Her Spirits Amid Lockdown.

The actress took to Instagram to share the poetry written by her for nature and it is simply heart warming.Today and Everyday. My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay," she wrote in the caption. She looked fresh as a lily in this video and her narration was at point. Check out the video below.

Alia Bhatt's Post:

Twitter is right now flooded with more such numerous posts dedicated to this day. Since coronavirus outbreak has hit the globe, earth has finally got some space to breath. With millions of people sitting inside their homes, with no vehicles or machines in the vicinity, the nature has got its much-needed break. Alia's this poem is a friendly and a much-needed reminder that this is not just for a day but for 'everyday' from here on! What a wonderful way to pay tribute to the nature. What are your thoughts?