Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel. Vicky and Sara will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show promoting there upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan Explains Why She Likes Being a 'Desi Girl' During Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch.

He reveals: "During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma'am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, 'no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees."

"I thought this couldn't be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma'am for this." Auto, Dhol & Trailer! Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal Arrive in Auto-Rickshaw for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch, Dance With Dhol Wala in Mumbai (View Pics).

Sara further light-heartedly added: "Of course, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity van? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?"

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

