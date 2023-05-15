The lead pair of the forthcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, arrived in an auto-rickshaw for the trailer launch in Juhu, Mumbai, on Monday. The two pairing opposite each other for the first time in this romantic drama looked all set to impress their fans and audiences. Sara was dressed in a bright yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse with matching bangles and bindi. As for the film hero, Vicky Kaushal kept it cool and casual with a denim-on-denim look and dark sunglasses. Sara and Vicky, after arriving in an auto-rickshaw also danced with dhol walas present for the trailer launch. Check out photos of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke pair looking quite adorable. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Find Ways to Divorce Each Other in This Entertaining Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch

