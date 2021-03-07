Ten years ago, Zoya Akhtar gave fans the most amazing film ever made in Indian cinema namely Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The road trip movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar as the male protagonists, and Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin as the female leads was loved by the audience. Since then, there have been talks about a sequel to this one and looks like something is surely on the way. As reportedly, the makers have finally locked a draft for ZNMD 2. And this one might see Alia Bhatt as the lead. It’s Alia Bhatt VS Prabhas! Gangubai Kathiawadi And Radhe Shyam Set To Clash At The Box Office On July 30.

According to Pinkvilla, Zoya’s brother Farhan who starred in the 2011 film will turn director this time. A source close to the development told the portal, "While Farhan acted in ZNMD, this time around, he will be directing this yet-untitled film. It is written by him and Zoya, and though the concept of road trip remains the same, the narrative is diametrically different from what they did in the 2011 film. They have locked on the broad idea of this story through the lockdown,” Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Netizens Can’t Get Over Alia Bhatt’s Fierce Avatar As the Madam of Kamathipura!

Further, the source added that ZNMD 2 will be a female-centric film and will see three leads. The report also hints at Alia Bhatt as one of the protagonists. “He has discussed the probable collaboration with Alia and she is definitely excited to come on board the film. More meetings will take place through the year, and everyone is optimistic about this association to work out. Apart from Alia, two more A-list actresses will join the gang, however, they are yet to decide on the names,” the source mentioned. Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Is the Queen of Kamathipura but Will She Be Able to Rule the Audience? (Watch Video).

Since Alia's film schedule looks packed, the makers have decided to collaborate with her mostly in 2022. “Hence, they have mutually decided to collaborate on the film in 2022. Exact timelines of shoot will be known towards the end of year,” the source signed off. Stay tuned!

