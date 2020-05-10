Bono Birthday Special: 7 Greatest Songs By the U2 Frontman That Are Timeless Hits (Watch Videos)

Bono Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

For many of us, the U2 frontman has always remained Bono, the singer's real name Paul David Hewson just doesn't ring a bell does it? Bono is considered to be one of the greatest musicians and has been a part of one of the greatest bands ever, the U2. The Dublin raised, Irish musician met his bandmates back in school and who later went onto to become the members of U2 in 1976. Bono's speciality is that he's not only known for being a brilliant vocalist but also an amazing songwriter. U2 has released over 50 singles in their illustrious career and if you meet a fan of the band, they'll say the band only went onto get better with each passing year, as opposed to what happens to ageing bands.

As a member of U2, Bono has received 22 Grammy Awards and has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The musician celebrates his birthday on May 10 and as he turns 60, we look at some of his greatest hits with the band. One thing that sets Bono apart from other musical artists is his philanthropic side. He is known for social activism and has with the band held several benefit concerts to help different causes. For his exceptional humanitarian work, Bono has also been named Person Of The Year by Time magazine in 2005. Here's looking at his best numbers that we can celebrate his birthday with.

Where The Streets Have No Name

There's no doubt that it is an immensely daunting task to pick U2's greatest hits only because all of them seem so good but one of the first ones that does cross your mind has to be this one. The song yearning for worldwide equality sent out a powerful message. Also, to compose the song, the band put themselves in the audiences' chair and thought about what would they like to hear.

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Sunday Bloody Sunday is yet another track where Bono and the band decided to go bold with the lyrics and talk about the important things. The song was considered to be the band’s response to the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972, when the British Army shot and killed 14 unarmed civilian protesters in the Northern Irish town of Derry.

Mysterious Ways

This 1991 track was far different than what the band was into before. With this track, Bono and his mates experimented with electronic music and industrial pop and gave us a dance number of sorts.

One

Like every U2 song, this one too has an interesting story. As for this track, it all started when Edge started experimenting and chanced upon a riff. Bono once revealed that the main melody and lyrics came quickly after they realised that Edge's riff was special. It is considered to be one of the band's most-loved tracks.

New Year's Day

It's funny how you can't imagine now that this song had almost not made the cut to their 1983 album War. The reason will surprise you but it was because Bono could not come up with the lyrics for this one but eventually, he did and well, it was magic. The song is one of the band's biggest hits and has one of the best piano leads ever.

Gloria

This is a different number that may not make it to every U2 fan's list but those who love it, they can't get enough of it. With the Latin chorus and its guitar-heavy, fast-paced tempo, the song does have some bits of music that are unimaginable for any other band to play.

With Or Without You

The best thing about this song are without a doubt Bono's amazing lyrics that are relatable to any and every fan as they talk about struggles and pained relationships. This is also the song that gave the band their no 1 hit in America.

Well, we hope you enjoy spending Bono's birthday listening to these amazing hits of U2 and realise how their music changed the industry.