While XXX OnlyFans is known to have adult stars pushing boundaries, this one will sort of make you scratch your head. Apparently, internet personality Arthur Urach performs his son's duties admirably as he uses his creative skills to shoot his mother, adult star Andressa Urach's OnlyFans content. Yup, believe it or not, he is so talented that his mother asks him to help her create some XXX content for her social media platforms. Now, isn't that something?! Leaving people in shock, this son admitted to going behind the camera for her OnlyFans model mom.

The only issue is that Arthur is only 18 years old and that he is solely interested in XXX adult content. Andressa Urach, an OnlyFans model, is Arthur's mother. The Brazilian TV personality's kid revealed it in a recent Instagram Q&A. OnlyFans Model Demi Rose Goes Completely Nude Barely Covering Her Butt With a Scarf As Fans Drool All Over Her HOT Pics!

Andressa Urach is known for her raunchy stuff. The photographer was reportedly questioned, "Arthur, are you the one who films Andressa’s OnlyFans?" as per LadBible. He said, "Yep, I'm really badass with pictures, right?" with enthusiasm. No matter how close he may be to his mother, we don't know about you, but this sounds a little sinister.

They were shocked, and one person even asked, "You are not ashamed of your mother selling herself, do you film her like this?" Online people were astounded. Arthur answered the query calmly, "I'm not ashamed, I'm very serene with her decision." Andressa Urach is an adult star, and she has previously been the target of controversy.

Brazilian Model and Adult Star Andressa Urach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andressa Urach (@andressaurachoficial)

Internet Personality Arthur Urach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj urach (@arthururachoficial)

Andressa Urach With Her Son Arthur Urach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj urach (@arthururachoficial)

Early this year, the former Miss Bumbum contender quit OnlyFans, citing her commitment to religion. She said that since returning to the adult content platform, members of the contentious Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, which she joined in 2015, have threatened her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).