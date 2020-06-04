Cannes 2020 Reveals Cancelled Lineup of Movies, Timothée Chalamet's The French Dispatch, Train to Busan Sequel Among 56 Titles

Cannes 2020 Official Selection (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cannes Film Festival 2020 stands cancelled, for the third time in history. However, the films that are the official selection will receive the festival tag which they can use in screening and while participating in other festivals. Usually, the titles are announced in a press conference before the festival. During these unprecedented events, despite the cancellation, Cannes general delegate Thierry Frémaux has announced the titles of the 56 movies that would have made the cut this year. One of these films would have won the Palme d’Or. Parasite won the prestigious award in 2019.

According to Fremaux, a record 2,067 films were in the running this year at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. Last year the number of movies for consideration was 1,845. Included in the 56 films that will receive the Cannes 2020 label are 16 films directed by women, two more than in 2019. There were 532 films directed by women submitted for consideration this year, down from 575 in 2019.

Check Out The List Of 56 Films Selected, With Their Director, Country and Runtime:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson (USA) – 1h43

SUMMER 85 by François Ozon (France) – 1h40

ASA GA KURU (True Mothers) by Naomi Kawase (Japan) – 2h20

LOVERS ROCK by Steve McQueen (England) – 1h08

MANGROVE by Steve McQueen (England) – 2h04

DRUK (Another Round) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) – 1h55

Maïwenn’s DNA (DNA) (Algeria / France) – 1h30

LAST WORDS by Jonathan Nossiter (USA) – 2h06

HEAVEN: TO THE LAND OF HAPPINESS by IM Sang-Soo (Korea) – 1h40

EL OLVIDO QUE SEREMOS (Forgotten we’ll be) by Fernando Trueba (Spain) – 2h16

PENINSULA by YEON Sang-Ho (Korea) – 1h54

IN THE DUSK (At dusk) by Sharunas BARTAS (Lithuania) – 2h06

DES HOMMES (Home Front) by Lucas BELVAUX (Belgium) – 1h40

THE REAL THING by Kôji Fukada (Japan) – 3h48

PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid – (Lebanon) – 1h36

A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) – 1h47

THE THINGS YOU SAY, THE THINGS YOU DO by Emmanuel Mouret (France) – 2h

SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) 1h30

LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (England) – 1h53

ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) – 1h26

SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) – 1h40

TEDDY by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma (France) – 1h28

FEBRUARY (February) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) – 2h05

AMMONITE by Francis Lee (England) – 2h

A NIGHT DOCTOR by Elie Wajeman (France) – 1h40

ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) – 2h14

NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) – 1h46

HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) – 1h34

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) – 1h53

FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) – 1h52

PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) – 1h45

SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) – 1h32

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil) – 1h27

BROKEN KEYS (False note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) – 1h30

IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) – 1h20

BEGINNING (In the beginning) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) – 2h10

GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh (France) – 1h35

16 SPRING by Suzanne Lindon (France) – 1h13

VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) – 1h35

GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) – 1h48

SI LE VENT TOMBE ( Should the Wind Fall ) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) – 1h40

JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) – 1h38

INTO THE WIND ( Running with the Wind ) Shujun WEI (China) – 2:36

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO ( The film Death and my father too ) Dani Rosenberg (Israel) – 1:40

ON THE ROUTE FOR THE BILLION ( The Billion Road ) by Dieudo Hamadi (Democratic Republic of the Congo) – 1h30

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (USA) – 1h24

9 DAYS AT RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne (France) – 1h30

ANTOINETTE IN THE CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) – 1h35

LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) – 1h30

UN TRIOMPHE ( The big hit ) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) – 1h40

THE ORIGIN OF THE WORLD by Laurent Lafitte ( France) – 1st film

THE SPEECH by Laurent Tirard (France) – 1h27

AYA TO MAJO (Earwig and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) – 1h22

FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) – 1h30

JOSEP by Aurel (France) – 1h20 – 1st film

SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) – 1h30

Steve Mcqueen dedicated his two films, which have bee selected for the recognition by Cannes, to George Floyd. McQueen said in a statement: "I dedicate these films to George Floyd and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the US, UK and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black Lives Matter."