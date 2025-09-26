The wait is finally over for anime fans in India. Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc is finally released in cinemas across the country today on September 26, 2025 in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and Hindi. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, the much-awaited film released in the Japanese theatres first on September 19 before making its way to India in IMAX and other premium formats. ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Set To Release in India on THIS Date in Japanese and Hindi After CBFC Clears It Without Cuts! (View Post)

‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Leaked Online in HD

However, the excitement surrounding the release was marred by piracy. Just an hour after hitting theatres, pirated HD versions of Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc including 1080p, 720p, and 300MB compressed copies surfaced on torrent sites and Telegram channels. Popular piracy platforms such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow, and 1337x were reportedly hosting the illegal downloads, raising serious concerns over the impact of piracy on box office collections and OTT content. This is not the first time a major release has been targeted. Despite government crackdowns and efforts to block piracy websites, they continue to resurface under new domains. The makers of Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc have urged fans to support original content by watching the film legally in theatres rather than encouraging piracy.

Watch ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Trailer:

About ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’

Based on the popular manga, Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a poor young man forced to work as a Devil Hunter for the Yakuza. After a brutal betrayal leads to his death, Denji’s loyal chainsaw-powered devil dog, Pochita, makes a life-saving pact with him transforming Denji into the fearsome “Chainsaw Man.”

