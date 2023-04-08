The song "Teri Meri Baatein" from the upcoming bilingual film Chengiz was released on Saturday. While the film promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey through the dark and dangerous world of the Kolkata underworld, the song is a breezy romantic number. The music for the track has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu, and has been sung by Sanjith Hegde's. The lyrics are by Kunaal Verma. Chengiz: Jeet Goes All Gun Blazing in Rajesh Ganguly’s Directorial, Calls His Character, 'Ruthless'.

Talking about the song, Bengali star Jeet said: "I am very excited to see how the audience responds to ''Teri Meri Baatein''. It is such a sweet song that in contrast to the fast paced scenes in the movie really lets the viewer lay back and enjoy the track. I enjoyed shooting this song."

Actress Sushmita Chatterjee shared that the shoot of the song was full of fun. She said: "''Teri Meri Baatein'' really depicts true love and shows Chengiz in a different light and scene than the rest of the movie. I hope the fans enjoy it." "Teri Meri Baatein" is a romantic ballad that celebrates the joys of being in love. Chengiz: Jeet Is All Set to Play Gangster in Rajesh Ganguly’s Directorial, Film to Hit Theatres on April 21 (View Poster).

Check Out The Song Here:

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, Chengiz has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on April 21, 2023.

