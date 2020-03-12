Coronavirus Pandemic: Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra Shoot Comes To a Halt in Russia Due To Indian Government's Travel Ban

Cobra first look out now (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to hit the Indian entertainment industry. The shooting for the upcoming film Cobra, featuring Chiyaan Vikram, has been halted in Russia. Director of the film, Ajay Gnanamuthu, made the announcement on Twitter. And, of course, there was a deeply disappointed tone to his words. He wrote, "Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!!" Irfan Pathan Joins Harbhajan Singh to Make his Acting Debut with Chiyaan Vikram's Upcoming Cobra.

"Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!," he further wrote. Pity, the movie might just get postponed as well. Pity, the first look of the film looked very impressive and made the fans very eager for the film. The first look feature Chiyaan Vikram in many avatars, hinting at the spy-thriller vibe of the film. Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram Introduces us to His Many Avatars and they All Look Intriguing.

Corona attack for #Cobra 😒😒 Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!! 😏😏 Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!! 😒😒 — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) March 12, 2020

The entertainment industry worldwide has been hit badly with the Coronavirus outbreak. The Russia-schedule for the upcoming Disney Plus series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, was put on hold recently. James Bond's film No Time To Die has been postponed by 7 months. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Nora have been tested positive for the disease, thus halting the shooting for the upcoming film on Elvis Presley's life.

In India, Malayalam Cinema Organisation has decided to shut down the theatres till March 31. Chris Hemsworth has cancelled his India-visit for Extraction promotions. Salman Khan's Azerbaijan shoot for his film Radhe is also in trouble. Sooryavanshi makers are contemplating to delay their film. IIFA 2020 has been postponed. Deepika Padukone has cancelled her Paris Fashion Week visit.