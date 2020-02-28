Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram Introduces us to His Many Avatars and they All Look Intriguing

Cobra first look out now (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There it is, the first look of Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film, Cobra or should we call it first look(s)? The actor is certainly boggling our minds with his seven different appearances and honestly, it's reminding us of Kamal Haasan's Dasavathaaram. Of course, there's no other similarity whatsoever but his one too many avatars are clearly compelling us to join the dots and expect another winner from Vikram himself. Besides Mani Ratnam's ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, Ajay Gnanamuthu's spy thriller Cobra is the second much-talked-about project starring the actor. Chiyaan Vikram 58 Is Titled Cobra; Ajay Gnanamuthu Directorial to Release on Summer 2020 (Watch Video).

Considering the movie is a spy thriller, we can expect the actor to have these multiple looks in the movie. Remember Sunny Deol from Hero: The Love Story of a Spy and the way he impersonated different characters as an Indian spy? Cobra resembles the same premise on many levels. This Gnanamuthu directorial is mounted on a huge scale and we can expect some high-octane action scenes featuring the superstar. Irfan Pathan Joins Harbhajan Singh to Make his Acting Debut with Chiyaan Vikram's Upcoming Untitled Tamil Movie.

Cobra first look out now (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cobra's star cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The cricketer made headlines when Cobra was announced as his full-length acting debut. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film which will release in in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages by May 2020.