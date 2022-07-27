He has joined hands with the Mumbai-based rapper Poetik Justis for this song and developed massive intrigue and excitement in music lovers.

Astounding are all those stories of people that offer others something to learn and take inspiration from. These success stories are all about pure skills, relentless passion, and drive, resilience, and tenacity, say a few experts. The world of music, which is considered as a world of its own, giving birth to phenomenal musical artists all over the world, has produced many such talented beings every year, but the kind of insane momentum and success that ace music producer and DJ Paranox (originally Parakh Mathur) has created has turned heads and how. He is an award-winning music producer who has excelled beyond boundaries in the industry.

He now garners more headlines because of his brand new hip-hop track "Tesla", which he has created, joining hands with Poetik Justis, a well-known Mumbai-based rapper. This track has already created much intrigue and excitement in listeners and music lovers, and now they want these incredible artists to come up with many more such incredible tracks. The 28-year-old Bhopal boy, as a top music producer and DJ, says that Tesla is a unique song that, just like other songs of his, stands apart. It is about the hustle of an artist and the reality of the so-called artists these days who make music only for the sake of temporary fame.

Previously as well, with one of his songs, "Punjabi Tadka," DJ and music producer Paranox had won hearts, gaining a massive over 1.4 crore views and getting featured on the World's Biggest Reality Show, "America's Got Talent," representing India. He has remained one of the most rising and awarded music professionals in the industry, whose music has been released and featured on platforms including Vh1, Zee Music Company, BBC Asian Network, and Rolling Stones India.

His performances across music and college fests have been the most sought-after over the years, and even amidst the pandemic, he had released three songs, during which he learned the importance of creating distinctive music infused with different music styles and sounds that can offer uniqueness to people.

With Tesla, he wants to motivate and inspire more and more musicians and music artists to focus only on their respective journeys and consistently run behind excellence to ultimately attain success in their journeys.