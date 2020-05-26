Dubai Cinemas To Reopen From May 27 With New Safety Protocols Including Alternate Empty Rows And Less Number of Shows (View Tweet)

Dubai Cinema Halls To Reopen (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

May 27, 2020, will bring smiles on the people of UAE, as cinema halls are all set to re-open once again in the city. Yes, seems like finally there is some light amid these grim times as the major part of the entertainment business will be opening in Dubai from the said date. While the novel coronavirus is still in no mood to lessen up its speed, looks like the life of people around the globe is slowly and steadily becoming normal. In the past few months, the entertainment industry has faced a lot of financial loss and owing to the same, it's smart to start the theatres. Sreedhar Pillai tweeted this piece of news. Producers Guild of India Announces Film and TV Industry To Resume Work, Here Are The Strict Guidelines.

However, the cinema across Dubai needs to follow some protocols and tight social distancing norms. From 30% capacity rule, temperature checks, wearing a face mask to alternate empty rows, the guidelines look strict. Also, elderly above 60 and children beyond 12 will not be allowed inside the theatres. Indeed, precautionary measures are set right with an aim to stay safe while getting entertained. Akshay Kumar Comes to Mumbai’s Iconic Gaiety-Galaxy Theatre’s Rescue, to Provide Financial Aid Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

*Allocating 2 seats 4 customers & to leave 2 seats empty in each row. *To keep every alternate row empty, with floor marking shall be in place. * Elderly above 60 years & children below 12 not allowed entry. * Number of shows 2 b reduced 2 allow more time 4 sanitisation. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 26, 2020

Earlier, producers guild of India had also given a green flag to film and TV bodies to start resuming their work, but by adhering some guidelines. Also, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and federation of Indian chambers of commerce & industry (FICCI) had recently created a detailed precaution plan which they have submitted to the ministry of information and broadcast and various other governments. Stay tuned!