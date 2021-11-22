The Bhojpuri film, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, released on January 14, 2021. Written and directed by Rajnish Mishra, the film stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Madhu Sharma and Amit Shukla in the lead. The film was released on Filamchi Bhojpuri YouTube Channel on November 14 and in a short span of time it has managed to cross 21 million views. Filamchi, IN10 Media Network’s Bhojpuri Film Channel, To Showcase 50 World Television Premieres.

Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye has turned out to be a huge hit! The romantic-drama produced under the banners of Yashi Films and Ease My Trip.com has received overwhelming response from the audience. It was on immense public demand that the complete film was also launched on the YouTube channel, Filamchi Bhojpuri. The channel is popular for Bhojpuri Cinema and one can get to watch a varied range of genre of films on this channel.

Watch The Film Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye Below:

The music of Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye was composed by Rajnish Mishra and its background score was composed by Shekhar Singh. Well, this Makar Sankranti special release has indeed turned out to be a great hit and the traction on the YouTube channel can also be seen steadily growing.

