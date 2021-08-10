In a first in the category, Filamchi, the Bhojpuri film channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is all set to entertain its viewers with 50 World Television Premieres. In the next three months, the channel will showcase blockbuster Bhojpuri films of popular actors. The titles include super hits of top stars from the region namely Baaghi Ek Yoddha, Lallu ki Laila, Pawan Putra featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, and Pawan Singh, respectively. IN10 Media Network and Singapore’s Bomanbridge Media Announce Global Distribution Partnership.

Filamchi’s go-to-market strategy is to serve the large appetite for movies that exist within the Bhojpuri audience. The titles were handpicked by the channel keeping in mind the mindset of the Bhojpuri audience.

“Our selectively curated World TV Premieres offer great differentiation from the competition. The continuous streak of super-hit WTPs will help us increase our audience base and build loyalty to the channel. The strategic move will further bolster our goal of being amongst the top 3 channels in the category,” said Tarun Talreja, VP – Strategy, Filamchi.

To ensure the viewers are in awe of the movie lineup, the channel, which has seen an incomparable growth in viewership in the past few months, will be focusing on a 360 degrees marketing plan to ensure an unparalleled experience for the audience. Additionally, Filamchi has a surprise in store for their viewers. The channel will unveil an engagement activity for its loyal customers wherein they will get a chance to win exciting gifts like bikes, TVs and much more. OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON for OnePlus TV users.

The WTPs will be aired every Saturday at 6:30 pm starting 14 August 2021; and every weekend from 21 August 2021.

Keeping in mind the upcoming festive period, the channel will showcase a WTP every day at 6:30 pm from 11 to 18 September 2021.

Filamchi is present on platforms like DD FreeDish and DTH platforms like Tata Sky (1114), Airtel Digital TV (665), Den (Bihar/Jharkhand) (836), Siti Maurya (Bihar) (213), Darsh Cable (Bihar) (187), GTPL (277), Siti Cable (Jharkhand) (219), and major cable networks in Bihar & Jharkhand.

