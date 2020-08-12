Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting a baby. Yes! You heard it right. Looks like the English singer-songwriter has managed to keep this big news all hush-hush amid coronavirus lockdown. As reported by The Sun, the couple are 'over the moon' but have decided to keep things low key and away from media glare. Reports suggested that the Cherry is in her final stage of pregnancy and that the couple be getting the good news in a couple of weeks itself. Ed Sheeran to Take Another Break From Music.

Ed and Cherry haven't been spotted much amid the lockdown and have been reported to be staying at their Suffolk home. It seems that while the couple have managed to keep it a secret from the media, the news eventually got out after Cherry confirmed the same to her friends. Their family too has been reported to be super excited and has been prepping for celebratory arrangements ahead of the baby's arrival.

Here's a Picture of Ed Sheeran and His Wife Cherry Seaborn From Their Engagement:

Ed and Cherry were high school friends, but only started dating in 2015. They were engaged in January 2018 before getting married in a secret ceremony in 2018 in England. Cherry has also featured in Ed's music video of the song "Put It All On Me". Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Their First Child!

The singer had recently announced that he will be taking a break from music as he said, "I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about." Well, looks like Sheeran may be gearing up for some family time with a baby on board.

