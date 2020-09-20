Chandigarh, September 20: Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann has come out in support of farmers over the issue of the three controversial agricultural bills. Gurdas Mann posted a picture of him on his social media handles in which he was doing farming. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Kisan hai the Hindustan hai. Sarbat Da bhala hovey." Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

Other Punjabi singers also supported farmers over the matter. "I think big farmers can go to another state to sell their crop, but marginal farmers would face a huge problem, so Modi sahib should think about this, and some minister has given resignation, we respect them as well, so everybody should do something for the betterment of our Punjab," reported The Tribune quoting UK-based Punjabi singer Malkit Singh. Another Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi also sang a song in support of farmers. Agricultural Reform Bills: Rajya Sabha Passes 2 Farm Bills Amid Protests by Opposition Leaders And Farmers.

Tweet by Gurdas Mann:

Kisaan hai, teh Hindustaan hai 🙏🏽 Sarbat Da bhala hovey pic.twitter.com/EzJ4IINGmq — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) September 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha. He assured that minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers would continue. He added that the MSP is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produce. These bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha and now will become a law. Opposition termed these bills as "anti-farmer".

The Narendra Modi government introduced three legislations - Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17.

