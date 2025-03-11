Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' controversial joke about "parents having sex" on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL) landed him in several legal troubles apart from the online backlash. Not just him, other panelists who appeared on the controversial episode of the show, including host Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh, are facing similar troubles. Now, spiritual leader Rasraj Ji Maharaj has reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer and IGL and said that he deserves a second chance. ‘Mahabharat’ Actor Saurav Gurjar Blasts Ranveer Allahbadia Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Threatens the YouTuber and Says ‘No One Can Save Him From Me’ (Watch Video).

Rasraj Ji Maharaj on Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘IGL’ Controversy

In a recent chat with comedian Aman Bharadwaj on his show, Dil see Dil Tak with Aman, Rasraj Ji Maharaj opened up on the whole Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. He said, "Bohot galat comment kiya usne, marine suna. Us comment par jitnu uski burai ki jaaye, ninda ki jaaye, wo kam hai. Lekin, hum log haath dho ke peeche pad jaate hain. Jitna mujhe lagta hai uske saath pure Bharath ke logon milke kiya hai, ye saza usko mil chuki hai. (No matter how much he will be criticised for his comment, it will be less. But we always tend to go after someone relentlessly without letting go. What the people of the country have done to him in the past few weeks, I think, is punishment enough for him).

Watch Rasraj Ji Maharaj’s Full Podcast Below

He said that the extreme scrutiny from the public has already served a punishment for Ranveer. "Iski itni ninda ki hai na, ye saza usko mil chuki hain," Rasraj Ji said, further saying that we shouldn’t forget how Ranveer has been influencing the youth in a positive way with his informative podcasts and believes that he deserves a second chance to prove himself. He said, "Usko ek chance dena chahiye. Main to khud keh raha hu ki jo baatuskne kahi hai, wo maafi laayak nahi hai." ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police for Questioning Over Controversial Remark on Samay Raina’s Show (Watch).

On Thursday (March 6), Ranveer was questioned by the Guwahati Police in connection with the case over his offensive remarks on IGL. The podcaster, who was accompanied by his advocate, appeared before the Crime Branch and was interrogated for several hours by the Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain. Earlier, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest in the case.

