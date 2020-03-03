Harry Styles Has THIS to Say About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Songs About Him!

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harry Styles recently appeared on the appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show on Monday, March 2. The British singer in his tell-all interview spoke about a lot of things including featuring in one of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift's songs. Swift is known to have written songs about her past lovers and Styles has been one of them. As per reports, the American singer wrote as many as two songs about her former flame, which were "Out of the Woods" and "Style." Recently, on the Howard Stern show, Styles had a rather interesting reaction to them. Harry Styles Robbed at a Knife-Point in London on 2020 Valentine’s Day.

Harry seemed appreciative of Swift's songwriting efforts. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer said, "I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs."

The interview turned out to be one of the most insightful ones considering Harry opened up on several things including his former band One Direction. The singer spoke about Zayn Malik's exit particularly as he said, "I don't know if I could say it's something he shouldn't have done. I just didn't feel that way. So, it's hard for me to condemn it, 'cause I don't. Especially in hindsight looking at it now, the last thing that I would've wanted is for him to have stayed there if he didn't want to be there."Harry Styles’ Miami Concert Called off Minutes Before Storm Hits the Venue.

As for the singer's career, Harry recently dropped his new single, "Falling" video and fans are going gaga over it. The song has already become a huge sensation and has received a lot of love on social media.