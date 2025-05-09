Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), May 9 (ANI): Two Pakistani drones were shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence sources said on Friday.

The incident came amid a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces in the area, sources added.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, which are near the International Border (IB). However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the attack, and no loss of life was reported.

"Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders.

The meeting aimed at assessing preparedness and operational readiness in light of recent developments as Pakistan launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting India's Jammu region and Rajasthan including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and Jaisalmer. However, all missiles were intercepted and blocked by air defence units and no major damage was reported.

In a separate interaction, Shah also spoke with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to evaluate airport security measures across the country.

The review comes amid heightened vigilance at key infrastructure points.

This attack followed India's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, wherein Indian forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India claimed these strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in retaliation for an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 civilians. (ANI)

