Joseph Goron-Levitt stars in 7500, the film which just landed on Amazon Prime. Entirely set in a plane, the film has the actor playing a pilot locked in a cockpit after his plane gets hijacked. For the fans of cabin movies, this one will be fun. While some of the critics have expressed their displeasure with the film's plot, everyone unanimously has praised the actor's performance. All the reviews are showing praised on Joseph Goron-Levitt for his performance. Check 'em out. Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says a Lot of Pop Culture Today Is Pornographic.

Hindustan Times wrote, "Films like 7500 rarely rely on the audience’s emotional investment, but when the turbulence strikes the narrative around the mid-way point, JGL’s performance is what brings the movie home."

The Hindu also praised the actor for his performance: "Gordon-Levitt’s composed performance, where, even in the face of danger and death, the actor opts to pull back just a little on his emotions when most actors would have opted for histrionics, is a delight to watch."

Rolling Stones also echoed the sentiments: "...The reliably first-rate Gordon-Levitt is just the American everyman to provide 7500 with the rooting interest and besieged humanity it needs."

Empire wrote, "It’s a potentially mid-’90s B-movie premise, but director Patrick Vollrath and star Joseph Gordon-Levitt keep it taut, tense and classy. Just a shame it doesn’t stick the landing."

And finally, Deadline also praised the actor: "The movie hangs on Gordon-Levitt’s emotional, intense portrayal of a man who is many things at once — a calming professional and a distraught human being caught up in an untenable situation for which there is no easy out."

It seems like Joseph will be walking away with all the compliments from the audience watching 7500.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).