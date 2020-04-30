A Knockout Tribute to Rishi Kapoor: WWE Star John Cena Bows Down to the Departed Artiste (View Post)

John Cena, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. The reason behind his death is said to be leukemia. Rishiji was admitted at South Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital where he breathed his last. Also, the last rites of the deceased took place at Chandawadi Crematorium, Marine Lines. Alai Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more were by the family's side during the funeral. While the entire Bollywood mourned the actor's death, even WWE legend, John Cena paid his respect to the star.

The former WWE champion took to his Insta and shared a dapper-looking photo of the late actor. In the said picture, we can see Rishi flaunting his million-dollar smile and posing in a black suit along with a red tie and white shirt. However, Cena did not caption the post maybe he wanted to prove how 'a picture speaks louder than words.'

Check Out The Post By John Cena For Rishi Kapoor:

After the demise of the actor, an official statement from Rishi Kapoor's family was released. It read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him." May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!