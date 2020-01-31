A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Emily Blunt and Her Kids Fight for Survival, Fans Get a Big Surprise in the New Promo (Watch Video)

A Quiet Place II Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Paramount )

After the much-successful first part, the sequel of A Quiet Place is all set to hit the screens this year and from the first trailer, it surely looked like it's only getting better. The makers unveiled the Super Bowl trailer on Friday, January 31 and well it has one of the biggest surprises. As we all know that John Krasinski returns to write and direct A Quiet Place: Part II but won't be seen in the film considering (SPOILER ALERT) his character died in the first part, yet the big surprise is that he is a part of the sequel. Well, before you try to figure out how that's possible, let us save you the trouble by telling you it will be a flashback. John Krasinski Legit Had Tears Of Joy As Wife Emily Blunt Won Best Supporting Actress For 'A Quiet Place' At The SAG Awards 2019 - Watch The Cute Video!

The new trailer begins with a flashback to the time before aliens took over the earth and this is where we see John's character. The sequel's previous trailer already showed us that we will see Emily Blunt's character carrying the story forward as she moves along with her kids played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Thes sequel will show Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as the other survivors.

Check Out the New Trailer Here:

Recently, Coldplay's Chris Martin had turned up on The Ellen Show and confessed how big a fan he is of A Quiet Place. The singer had further revealed that he even pitched an idea for a musical version of their hit to John and Emily but the couple seemed to have blown him off. On her recent Ellen appearance, Emily apologized to Chris by singing him an apology song. A Quiet Place Part II Trailer: Emily Blunt's Horror Film Gets More Sinister In The Sequel (Watch Video).

Well, we certainly hope after this, we do get a musical of this epic horror film. A Quiet Place Part II has been written and directed by John Krasinski. The movie is slated to release on March 20, 2020.