Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been quite an underrated actor for a while now. He has churned out one great performance after another and has never gotten his due attention for it. He has greatly balanced his career from appearing in blockbusters to appearing in smaller films and that has worked out great for his case, since he gets to show his amazing range as an actor.

So to celebrate his 31st birthday, we are listing down five of his best and most popular roles to serve you up as a reminder of how amazing of an actor he is.

Ives (Tenet)

Ives From Tenet (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Johnson made a comeback in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 mind-bending thriller as Tenet leader Ives. He was completely unrecognisable in the role sporting a long beard and made for an amazing addition to the film. While his role was small, Ives still showed great leadership on screen and had some really good scenes with the two main leads.

Ford Brody (Godzilla)

Ford Brody From Godzilla (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Most of the big monster films try getting in a human narrative so that the audiences can feel connected to something while all the chaos is going on. Johnson added a great bit to that monster chemistry as he played the role of Ford Brody, a bomb disposal expert. His role added stakes to the film, and you did care about his character as he was easy to root for.

Quicksilver (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Quicksilver From Avengers: Age of Ultron (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Johnson’s entrance into the Marvel universe saw him play the role of Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver. He had great expectations to live up to as at the same time Evan Peters was also playing the same character in the X-Men films, and most of the audiences associated the character with him. Johnson played the character really well as he stood out on his known and was more accurate to the Quicksilver in the comics. While his run as the character was short-lived, we do hope he makes a comeback in the future.

Ray Marcus (Nocturnal Animals)

Ray Marcus From Nocturnal Animals (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In a turn of events, Johnson gave an antagonistic performance in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals. He gives a bone-chilling portrayal of a Texas gang leader, who is easily hateable due to his personality. Johnson was out of his comfort zone over here and knocked it out of the park as he gives one of his career's best performances. The role even led him to win a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor.

Kick-Ass (Kick-Ass)

Kick-Ass From Kick-Ass (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Based on the comic book of the same name, this was Johnson’s first rodeo as a comic book character. He plays the role of Dave Lizewski who is a teenager from Staten Island and dons the persona of Kick-Ass, a vigilante who fights crime. It’s a lot bloodier than your usual superhero affair, and is the one role that burst him into popularity.

