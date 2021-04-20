Model Naomi Campbell believes air conditioning gives her wrinkles, so she makes sure she switches it off when she goes to bed. "I just love this room, it's just chilled. We have air conditioning. I don't personally sleep in air conditioning. I don't like it, it gives wrinkles, I believe," Campbell said during a tour of her luxury villa in Malindi, Kenya, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Naomi Campbell Birthday Special: A Supermodel Then, a Fashion Maverick Now (View Pics).

She is a big fan of hydrotherapy treatments. "So, this is hydrotherapy. You're getting like the bath for like 30 minutes. And then after they wrap you, they cover you with mud and they sink you in this one and you sink down, down, down, down, but your skin, good detox," she said. Naomi Campbell Reveals She Eats Just One Meal a Day, Says ‘Lunch Is My Dinner’.

Campbell added that it's about detoxing, peeling out all the toxins. "That's what you want to do when you go away and chill. I recommend all my friends when they come here and all my guests to do this on the first day, so that they have the best sleep ever the first one," she shared.

