After months and months of speculations about a budding romance between Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt, the former has finally addressed the same and given some clarity on the nature of their relationship. After Brad Pitt was spotted hanging out with Shawkat at an art exhibit in November last year, there had rumours about something brewing between the two. The speculations further fired up even more during the recent quarantine months after Alia was spotted leaving Brad's gated community in LA on a bike in April. So is Brad Pitt taken? Well, Alia has finally answered the big question. Jennifer Aniston's Rep Denies Reports of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Calling the Friends Actress 'Mommy.

Recently in an interaction with Vulture, Alia spoke about dating rumours with Pitt. She said, "All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.” Shawkat further clarifying if she's seeing Brad Pitt said, "We’re not dating. We’re just friends.”Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Separation From Brad Pitt, Says ‘It Was for the Wellbeing of My Family’.

Here's a Picture of Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Hanging Out:

View this post on Instagram #aliashawkat and Brad, concert A post shared by Alia Shawkat fan (@alia583fg) on Apr 2, 2020 at 9:55am PDT

Alia and Brad were spotted hanging out at several occasions, thus fuelling dating rumours. Ever since his split from wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt has been linked to several stars including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The rumours have gone to the extent of a few reports even claiming that Pitt and Jolie's daughter Shiloh has called Aniston "Mommy" which was later denied by the Friends star's rep.

