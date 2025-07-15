Brad Pitt in his film, not only highlighted this cultural treasure but also breathed new life into the Tangaliya Craft Shirt. It’s essential for the fashion press to reconsider their language around this craft. Phrases like “forbidden craft” or “dying handicraft” can undermine the vibrant communities that have passionately preserved these skills for generations. This craft is very much alive, thanks to those who continue to embrace and practice these traditional techniques. The term "Tangaliya" is derived from the Gujarati word tangalio, meaning "lower body," a nod to how these exquisite shawls were traditionally wrapped around the waist. New Celine Has Revived the Iconic Phantom Bag of 2012, Inspiring a Return to Timeless Elegance.

The Tangaliya craft has a rich history and unique origins that reflect the cultural heritage of the region. This traditional weaving technique, characterized by intricate patterns and vibrant colors, is believed to have originated in the Tangaliya village of Gujarat, India. Jane Birkin’s Iconic Original Hermès Bag Soared to an Astonishing $10 Million!

The History and Origin of the Tangaliya Craft

The craft is primarily practised by the Gujarati community, who have passed down their skills through generations. Each piece produced often tells a story, showcasing the craftsmanship of the weavers. The use of locally sourced materials and traditional methods further highlights the connection between the craft and its cultural roots.

Over time, the Tangaliya craft has evolved while maintaining its traditional essence, making it an important aspect of the local economy and cultural identity. Efforts to promote this craft continue, ensuring that the skills and stories of the artisans are preserved for future generations.

The origin of Tangaliya weaving is rooted in the Dangashiya community of Surendranagar, comprised of dedicated weavers and shepherds. Initially, they crafted blankets from sheep and goat wool to serve the needs of shepherds in the region. According to the National Portal of India, these fabrics are woven from fine wool and cotton. The Dangashiya community has nurtured this intricate craft through decades, passing down the knowledge and skills required to maintain its legacy.

The distinctive charm of Tangaliya lies in its signature raised dots on the fabric, created meticulously by twisting contrasting colored threads onto warp threads and carefully pushing them together. This time-honored technique demands immense precision and creativity, as the weavers create beautiful designs without any graphs or machines—innovating directly from their imaginations. While shawls have traditionally defined Tangaliya textiles, they have evolved to include a variety of contemporary products such as dupattas, dress materials, bedsheets, and pillow covers, keeping pace with evolving fashion sensibilities.

Tangaliya has also received recognition for its Geographical Indication status, a testament to its unique origin and the traditional craftsmanship that the artisans have preserved. The patterns, such as Ramraj, Charmalia, Dhunslu, Lobdi, Ladwa, and Chaklo, carry profound cultural significance, embodying Gujarat's rich heritage. This craft is not merely about producing textiles; it nurtures and sustains the livelihoods of the skilled artisans who pour their heart and soul into this centuries-old tradition.

Despite its beauty and historical importance, the Tangaliya craft faces significant challenges, including limited awareness and competition from mass-produced alternatives, as noted by Zenodo. However, there’s hope. Ongoing efforts aim to promote and support this precious art form, ensuring that it continues to thrive for generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).