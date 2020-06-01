Amy Schumer Birthday Special: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Comedian and Actress

Amy Schumer Birthday (Photo Credit: File Image)

Everyone is aware of Amy Schumer and her brilliance. If you don't know who she is, we suggest that you pull up YouTube and watch her stand-up clips, or maybe check out her Comedy Central show, Inside Amy Schumer, before you go any further. Fans will agree that she is one talented comedian and actress. The fact that Schumer has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people, says it all. Amy Schumer Changed Her Son's Name For This Hilarious Reason.

The lady is celebrating her 39th birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life. Let us warn you, she is going to be your new crush from here on.

She has a phobia of aunts

No really, we are not making this up one bit. In an interview a couple of years ago, Amy confirmed this as she said, “On both my father’s side and mother’s side, my aunts are really bad people,” she said. “They all have personality disorders and I don’t trust them. I have a serious phobia of aunts. I’ve never met an aunt of anyone’s that I’ve trusted. My brother and sister both know that if they have kids, I will cut them out of my life, because technically I will be an aunt,” she added. It's strange, yet funny, no? Amy Schumer Recalls a Funny Incident of Threatening Her Gym Trainer over Intense Workout Sessions.

Amy got her first movie because of a traffic jam

Traffic in Los Angeles is bad. However, it did well to Amy as Judd Apatow, who directed Trainwreck (Schumer's debut film), heard one of Amy's interviews on the radio while he was stuck in a jam. "I thought, ’Amy is really warm and funny and brutally honest … and I thought, ’Oh, I’d like to see her in a movie,'” he told Matt Lauer during their conversation. Wow!

Amy is related to a Senator

Amy is related to Chuck Schumer, the Democratic senator from New York. What's interesting is that for a long time, Chuck didn't know who she was. That has changed now of course, as he knows that she is the daughter of one of his cousins. We wish Amy a very happy birthday. Hope she is keeping it low-key given the current global pandemic.