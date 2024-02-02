Anatomy of a Fall Movie Review: I have been perusing some online discussions about this film, and I concur with them: Forget those Barbie snubs; that dog, Snoop, deserves an Oscar nomination. What a performance! Additionally, there is a fantastic portrayal by the young Milo Machado Graner, another performer in the film who was unjustly overlooked for a nomination. Anatomy of a Fall showcases some excellent performances, including the smarmy prosecutor, played by Antoine Reinartz, who oddly reminded me of Simon Pegg. But Anatomy of a Fall isn't just about good acting; it also boasts great writing and direction. Anatomy of a Fall might be a courtroom drama, but it is the manner in which it subverts the genre to a tense exploration of a breaking marriage is where Justine Triet's film succeeds big time. Anatomy of a Fall: How To Watch Justine Triet and Sandra Huller’s Oscar 2024-Nominated Film Online!

What's Anatomy of a Fall About?

One snow-capped morning in her secluded mountain cottage, popular author Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller) gives an interview to a female student. During the interview, a hint of attraction between Sandra and her interviewer is evident. The spell is abruptly broken by her husband Samuel Maleski's loud music in another room. Annoyed, Sandra cuts short the interview, and the other lady leaves. Sandra's visually impaired young son Daniel (Milo Machado Graner) takes his seeing dog for a walk, while she retires to her room. The next thing we know, the husband is lying dead on their walkway.

Watch the Trailer of Anatomy of a Fall:

What follows is a highly compelling drama that weaves in and out of the courtroom, with everyone eager to uncover the truth. Did he die by suicide? Did he die by accident? Or, as the media and the police would like to believe, did Sandra kill her husband? If so, why?

The Power of Ambiguities

Not all questions get answered, but that's not the point. Sometimes, it's the ambiguities that hold the most persuasive drama, much like David Fincher's Zodiac or Sidney Lumet's masterful 12 Angry Men. I mean, Juror 8 only proved that prosection's case against the accused has holes that don't determine he is guilty, but we are not aware if the accused was really innocent or not.

A Still From Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall takes a similar direction, expanding beyond legal proceedings. The courtroom sequences, infused with accusations laced with sexism and baffling exaggerations, create thrilling drama, compelling us to support Sandra while remaining in the dark about her involvement in her husband's death. Sandra not only has to prove her innocence, exposing personal secrets, but also grapples with language barriers (she is a German author deposing in front of a French court).

Marriage Story

Then comes a moment where the courtroom drama becomes a mere curtain-raiser for the film's more potent portions. It transforms into a heartbreaking exploration of a failing marriage, portraying diverse reactions to grief and the toxicity of a relationship transcending common tragedy, residing in prickly egos at play.

A Still From Anatomy of a Fall

The only scene depicting the couple's fight is the film's most severe, rivalling a similar sequence in Marriage Story between Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in terms of intensity. While I haven't seen all the Oscar-nominated performances yet, at the time of writing this review, Sandra Hüller is fiercely competing in my mind with Lily Gladstone for that Oscar. Whoever wins among the two, I would be super glad. Golden Globes 2024: Anatomy of a Fall Wins Best Screenplay in Motion Picture.

An Excellent Supporting Cast

Anatomy of a Fall – what a brilliant title – thankfully, don't forget the child caught in this marriage and legal drama. In fact, Daniel becomes a key enabler for what happens to Sandra in the third act, and the film keeps returning to his mental dilemma, affected by his own doubts about whether his mother really did the deed. So does that dog Snoop.

A Still From Anatomy of a Fall

In fact, I am glad when any film makes rounded use of its cast and invokes fine performance. Special mention also to Swann Arlaud, who plays Sandra's lawyer and friend, and Jehnny Beth as Daniel's court-appointed temporary guardian, who gives the most insightful line about Truth. Despite the heavy themes, the screenplay is clever enough to keep you engaged while keeping the ambiguity alive till the very end. And beyond, I must say.

Final Thoughts on Anatomy of a Fall

If you love great legal dramas, Anatomy of a Fall is a wondrous addition to the genre while going above and beyond its calling. Justine Triet's film skillfully navigates the courtroom drama in the most engaging manner with a fantastic all-around ensemble performance led by a terrific Sandra Hüller, but it's in the more intense echoes of a failing marriage that Anatomy of a Fall resonates most profoundly. Also, what a meaningful, loaded title!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).