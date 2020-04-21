Andie MacDowell Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Finest Performances By The Actress

On Andie's birthday, we take a look at some of her best performances (picture credit - Instagram)

The fact that Andie MacDowell, who turns 62 today is still relevant in Hollywood, is a big deal. It's sad that the shelf-life of female actors is lesser when compared to their male counterparts. Of course, the glass ceiling is slowly breaking (thanks to actresses like Andie), but it is still going to take some more time for the unfortunate divide to vanish. It's not that Andie is active on the screen for the sake of it as we have seen her in toothsome, age-appropriate roles off late. In fact, ever since she starred in Sex, Lies, and Videotape, life changed for Andie.

As MacDowell turns a year older today, we take a look at some of the finest performances by the American actress and model.

Sex, Lies And Videotape

Let's start with Andie's best. In this American independent drama film directed by Steven Soderbergh, Andie played a sexually dormant housewife. The film was about a man, who videotapes women discussing their lives and sexuality. Andie's act was appreciated by a huge set of people and she ended up getting a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama.

Short Cuts

This 1993 American comedy-drama film, directed by Robert Altman had Andie playing AnnFinnigan. The film also starred MANY other actors, and it's difficult to stand out in that setting. However, Andie did and got many praises for her performances. Andie MacDowell Calls Her Daughter Margaret Qualley's Relationship With Pete Davidson 'Beautiful'!

Groundhog Day

This film is one of the best comedies ever made, there is no denying it. The plotline is clever and there is some heartfelt romance too. The film is about a TV weatherman who gets caught in a time loop, while covering the annual Groundhog Day event. Andie plays the character of Rita and nails it in every frame.

Hudson Hawk

This American action comedy film directed by Michael Lehmann might be a huge commercial and critical failure in the American movie history, but Andie made a mark by giving a very fine performance as Anna Baragli.

So that was our list of Andie MacDowell's best performances. We wish Andie a very happy birthday.