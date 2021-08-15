Pop-stars Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are giving major girl pal goals in Hollywood by expressing love and appreciation for each other on social media.On Saturday, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to share a TikTok video of Selena crooning one of the former's most popular songs 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' along with her friends. "CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU," Ariana wrote alongside the video featuring her 'Thank U, Next' track. Ariana Grande Overtakes Selena Gomez as Instagram's ‘Most-Followed Woman’.

This video with Selena and friends grooving to the hit track at the dinner table was originally posted on the band Girlpool's TikTok account on Friday night. Selena, who recently turned 29, has been showering love to other fellow female pop stars too. Last week, she dropped a sweet comment on Britney Spears' Instagram, when Spears quoted one of her songs in the caption of an avocado toast how-to video. "Love you @britneyspears!" Gomez wrote in response. Ariana Grande Birthday: 'Rain On Me' With Lady Gaga to 'Stuck With U' With Justin Beiber - Here Are the American Pop Singer's Best Collaborations.

Check Out Ariana Grande's Instagram Story Below:

Ariana Grande's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selena is set to restart her journey as a television actor for the first time since her days as an adolescent on Disney Channel's 'Wizards of Waverly Place', reports Deadline.

