Ariana Grande is one of the biggest pop artists today. The songstress recently also became the most followed singer on Instagram as she beat Selena Gomez and now has a massive following of 191 million. From the best break-up tracks to dance numbers, Ariana has given her fans a song for every mood. Her gorgeous voice goes with everything, be it the powerful anthems or soft ballads. What not many know about Grande is that she began her career as a child artist. She first gained fame as an actress, portraying Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorious and Sam & Cat. Her career as a singer though truly took off after she began as a soloist with symphonies such as South Florida philharmonic. Ariana Grande Races Past Selena Gomez to Become Most Followed Singer, Cristiano Ronaldo Continues to Be on Top.

It's amazing how far Ariana has come today. She has to her name major Billboard hits and is now a regular member to take the number one spot on the Hot 100 charts. Grande has seen several ups and downs in her personal life and her break-ups sure have been quite a bit more public but the singer has always made sure to resurrect with her music and let her work do all the talking eventually. We love her "Thank U, Next" attitude for sure. As the singer turns 27, we look at some of her best collaborations.

1. Rain On Me

Who knew we needed two music goddesses, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga come together to get us such an epic track. The song is a full power number and if it was any less enjoyable musically, the music video is sure to blow your mind off. We love the Grande-Gaga combo and sure won't mind more of it.

2. Stuck With U

One of the best things to come out of this coronavirus quarantine has surely been Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's 'Quarantune', the song 'Stuck With U'. It's an adorable number that totally captures our emotions and the video is super cute too.

3. Dance To This

Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's vocals are magic together and we bet "Dance To This" is one of your favourite collaborations of Grande. The song has an absolutely fun beat and this number is a playlist favourite.

4. Break Free

Ariana Grande and Zedd got us an EDM track that is absolutely to die for. This is one of Grande's popular numbers that fared exceptionally well on the Billboard charts too.

5. Love Me Harder

Another collaboration we would certainly want to happen once again would be Grande and The Weeknd. This song was a beautifully tender number that always get us grooving to its soft beats. Cole Sprouse, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US .

These tunes are some of Ariana's best collaborations and we are sure you love the others too including Nicki Minaj's "Side to Side" and Pharell Williams' "Blazed". Do comment and tell us which is your favourite.

