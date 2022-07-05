Filmmaker James Cameron, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming fantasy epic Avatar: The Way of the Water, has shared that he might possibly stop directing the films in the franchise after the third sequel, reports Variety. The director told Empire magazine that he's considering leaving the world of Pandora behind for other projects down the line and would pass on the baton to other deserving filmmakers in the process. Avatar The Way of Water: First Look at Jake and Neytiri's Family From James Cameron's Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequel Revealed! (View Pic).

The first Avatar sequel, subtitled The Way of Water, is set to hit theatres on December 16. A third film in the Avatar series was shot back-to-back with The Way of the Water and is eyeing a release in 2024. Cameron told Empire magazine, as quoted by Variety .The 'Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting.

"I think eventually over time -- I don't know if that's after three or after four -- I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know." Even so, Cameron expressed excitement about the potential to watch his grand plan for the Avatar saga come to fruition. Avatar Director James Cameron Says He May Pass the Baton to Trustworthy Filmmaker for Final Films.

"Movie four is a corker. It's a mo**********. I hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it's coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it's one big story, ultimately." Cameron has stepped away from the director's chair for projects that he has poured years into, starting with 2019's Alita: Battle Angel, which was ultimately helmed by Robert Rodriguez, although he stayed attached to the production as an executive producer and co-writer.

