Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, for the category of Best Animated film. "Animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon," Priyanka said, before revealing the winning film's name at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. BAFTA 2021: Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Chadwick Boseman Among Others Get Posthumous Tribute.

Pete Docter's "Soul" was the winner in the category, beating competition from nominees such as "Onward" and "Wolfwalkers". Moments before the award celebration started, Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, were photographed together. BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Riz Ahmed and Others – Meet the Best Dressed Stars From the Gala Night!

Check Out the Photograph of Nick Jonas and Priyanka:

Priyanka wore a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline and paired it with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a classy wardrobe. He looked dapper in black suit and a crisp white shirt.

