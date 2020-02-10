Oscars 2020: Barack Obama's Production Debut 'American Factory' Wins Academy Award For the Best Documentary Feature

Barack Obama (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former US President Barack Obama's production debut 'American Factory' won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary feature on Sunday (local time). The film's directors Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Jeff Reichert were all smiles as they lifted the trophy at the award ceremony. Reichert, who is currently battling cancer, took the moment to honour her fellow nominees and all those who were a part of the film. Oscars 2020: Laura Dern Dedicates Her Academy Award for Marriage Story to Her Parents.

This documentary marks the first movie produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. The Netflix-based documentary film 'American Factory' revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in the suburbs of Ohio. Oscars 2020: Greta Thunberg Makes an Appearance in Academy Awards’ Documentary Clip.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles in California.

