Filmmaker Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling touched down in Las Vegas during Warner Bros CinemaCon presentation. The studio welcomed Gerwig, Robbie and Gosling to the stage along with co-star America Ferrera to chat up the Mattel project and debut several minutes of never-before-seen scenes. The new footage comes on the heels of a trailer and character posters that were revealed earlier this month, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The four actors were interviewed by Warner Bros chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy on stage. Barbie: Director Greta Gerwig Reveals She 'Cried' When Stepping Onto the Set of Margot Robbie's Film - Here's Why.

Gerwig revealed more about how she came to write and direct the film by explaining that it was Robbie who "invited me on this journey," one that she took as co-writer with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach. "When I was writing with Noah, there was a point when we were making each other laugh all the time and when it ended, we were making each other cry." There was a moment in the early creative process when Baumbach wanted to direct the film himself but Gerwig said that she told him to "step aside, this is mine."

She continued: "There's a point I was so in love with it that I couldn't imagine anyone else doing it." She said during the writing process, they cast Gosling, someone she had never met but she put his name in the script and "luckily he said yes." Wearing a blush pink coat and a white t-shirt featuring the name of his director, Gosling got the most laughs from the capacity crowd seated during the presentation and it started when De Luca asked how the actor was able to channel his inner Ken.

"I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within," the actor said. "If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn't see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere." Gosling said that he was living his life and then "one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever." Like, "why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened." Even De Luca had to pause after Gosling's remarks and give him some praise. "Best answer," he said. Barbie: New Posters Introduce Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Many More Versions of Barbies and Kens!

As for Ferrera, she said she was not a Barbie girl growing up but that everyone has feelings about Barbie "whether you know it or not." She was keen to jump on board after reading Gerwig and Baumbach's emotional script. "There were moments when I didn't know whether I was laughing or crying. By the time it ended, I was a Barbie girl which is a testament to Miss Gerwig who should be paid all the money for that." De Luca confirmed, "She will. That's a Warner Bros promise." Gerwig paid tribute to her many creative collaborators on the film by saying she cried when she stepped on the set for the first time and saw how set and production design teams created Barbie's world.

"There was such genuine emotion put into every object." Robbie said that there were other films shooting on nearby soundstages, including the next Fast and Furious installment, and cast and crew from those projects couldn't stay away. "You've never seen so many grown men find excuses to come to set," Robbie said. "It was like a dopamine hit. You were instantly happy, and we felt that every day." Gosling again got huge laughs when he said, "I think I finally knew what Dorothy felt like."