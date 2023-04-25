Barbie is a movie that folks are seemingly very excited for, and it looks like the equal amount of excitement is being showcased by those who are involved in the making of the film as well. Taking the stage at CinemaCon 2023 to talk about the Margot Robbie-starrer, director Greta Gerwig revealed that she cried when stepping onto the set of Barbie and seeing all of the houses built for the first time. Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Upcoming Film Is a Joyride to a Crazy Land (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Greta Gerwig says she cried when stepping onto the ‘BARBIE’ set and seeing all of the houses built to size for the first time. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/vw5HZO5HWH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)