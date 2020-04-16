Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Romantic Stroll Holding Hands and Sporting Masks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem to have decided to make their relationship official amid the coronavirus lockdown with their frequent quarantine walks together. A few weeks ago, Affleck was spotted walking his dog with the Knives Out star and the couple were even spotted sharing a kiss. Recently, Ben and Ana once again hit the roads for a sunset walk along with their dogs and we have to say their hand-in-hand stroll certainly suggest that things are going well for the new couple on the block. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing and Cuddling While Walking Their Dogs in an Afternoon Stroll (View Pics).

In fresh pictures that surfaced on social media, Affleck and Ana were seen holding sporting masks and holding hands while taking a stroll. In a few snaps, the couple are also seen sharing a laugh over something. Armas was seen sporting a black and white strappy sundress while Affleck kept it casual in a chequered shirt and chinos. Rumours of Ben and Ana dating first hit the stands early last month when they were spotted visiting Ana's native Cuba. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Add Fuel To Dating Rumours With Their Latest Romantic Getaway in Costa Rica (See Pics).

Check Out Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' Pictures:

The couple have worked together in the past in Deep Water but started dating only recently. Affleck was recently also spotted leaving his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's house. The actor paid a visit to Garner to meet their kids their three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 amid the lockdown. “Ben and Jen are still co-parenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” a source told In Touch exclusively on April 2.