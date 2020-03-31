Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing and Cuddling While Walking Their Dogs in an Afternoon Stroll (View Pics) 

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recent reports had suggested that sparks were flying between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and after merely a few weeks of getting together, it looks like the couple are very much in love. The coronavirus quarantine doesn't seem to be affecting these two love birds who were recently spotted looking all happy as they cuddled and kissed while enjoying a walk together. The couple was snapped kissing outside for the second time in a week when they were walking de Armas' dog on Saturday. Entertainment Tonight had reported last week saying, "Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other's company." Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Add Fuel To Dating Rumours With Their Latest Romantic Getaway in Costa Rica (See Pics).

The 47-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress displayed some cute PDA on their recent outing and it certainly looked adorable. The duo looked extremely happy in each other's company and cupid sure struck at the right time given all the gloom and doom otherwise spread thanks to the virus. The couple have worked together in the past in Deep Water but started dating only recently. Reports suggested that Ben has been sober since a while now and that Ana respects him and is all supportive towards him. Ben Affleck Was on Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ (Read Deets).

Ben Affleck Kisses Ana de Armas During Their Dog-Walking Stroll:

Here are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Walking Their Dogs:

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted in Cuba indulging in some PDA as they went for a walk on the beach. Paparazzi clicked them walking hand in hand, barefoot, and it was like a picture out of a movie. Ben and Ana are yet to make their relationship official and we certainly hope that happens soon.