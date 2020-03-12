Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Add Fuel To Dating Rumours With Their Latest Romantic Getaway in Costa Rica (See Pics)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are going strong and how. They have not officially come out as a couple. But two romantic getaways, back to back...it doesn't get more official than this. Does it? They were spotted in Cuba last week indulging in some PDA. Now, they were clicked by the paparazzi on a beach vacation in Costa Rica. They walked hand in hand, barefoot, on the sand as the sun set in the sea. "They are without a doubt a couple," E! News quoted a source in a report. Ben Affleck Was on Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ (Read Deets).

The source further added, "They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."

In the pictures going viral online, Ben can be seen holding Ana by the waist. In one of the pictures, the actress has leaned her head on his shoulder. Ben Affleck Opens Up About Quitting the Batman Role, Says Gave Up Playing DC's Caped Crusader to Stay Sober (Read Deets).

Check Out Their Pictures Here:

Well, I guess it's official now. Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas are indeed dating. Hot new couple alert. pic.twitter.com/XURd7QBD7O — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 12, 2020

I'm happy for both Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, like, they REALLY look happy with each other pic.twitter.com/AkgcNO0R7V — l ǝ ɥ - yeehaw (@hackinghel) March 12, 2020

Ben and Ana's romance blossomed when they met on the sets of the sexy thriller, Deep Water. They play a married couple in the film directed by Adrian Lyne. Deep Water is scheduled to release, later this year. Ben Affleck Wants His Kids with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner to Be ‘Respectful and Caring’ to Their Mother Forever.

As per a report by Page Six, Ben, 47, and Ana, 31, were speaking to each other in Spanish when they visited the latter's hometown, Havana, Cuba.