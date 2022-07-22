Singer Billie Eilish has officially released 'Guitar Songs' on Friday which features two acoustic tracks 'TV' and 'The 30th'. The release follows her surprise live performance and debut of 'TV' in the UK. Billie Eilish shared with fans today: "Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Billie Eilish Debuts New Song 'Your Power' From The Desert In The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert.

Performing 'TV' on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song." "I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you." Last month, during her sold out Happier than ever world tour.

Check Out The Videos Below:

'The 30th'

'TV'

"We haven't played a new song live before it's out since 2017 or 2018," Billie told concertgoers before she and her brother Finneas performed it for the first time. It closes with live vocals from her audience, recorded in Manchester's twenty-one thousand capacity AO Arena last month.

