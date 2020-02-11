Billy Porter Grabs Eyeballs at the Oscars 2020 After-Party With His Flowery Purple Outfit and

Billy Porter at Oscars 2020 After-Pary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

American broadway performer Billy Porter, who is credited with memorable roles in 'Kinky Boots' and 'Pose', didn't disappoint fans at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet as he rocked a fabulous purple-coloured ensemble and an on-the-face handbag. Billy wore a purple feather blouse and a cape of the same colour. The top was accompanied by a pair of lavender chinos, extravagant dark purple gloves and a purple hat that was a total head-turner. However, his ThesePinkLips handbag imprinted with expletives was the real conversation starter, sending out ripples all over the place. Similarly, Porter graced the 92nd Oscar main event dressed in a shimmery golden flaky top paired up with a skirt colored in different hues of peach. Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s Dior Cape Had the Names of All the Snubbed Female Directors.

Adding the oomph factor, he also wore a pair of golden-brown boots that had a tint of sparkle to it.Quite a few other celebrities were spotted with their own uniquely styled outfits that made them a cut above the rest, for instance, Natalie Portman chose to wear a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year's ceremony. Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had their Black Widow Reunion on the Academy Awards Red Carpet (View Pics)

I heard there were some #Oscars2020 afterparties. You know I had to do a quick ball change in to this custom @CSiriano beauty & get to all the fun. Hat by @sokolmillinery. Bag by @thesepinklips designer of @Pat_Field ART fashion. Style by @sammyratelle Photo by @Santiagofelipe 💅🏿 pic.twitter.com/iHzofyNW4K — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 10, 2020

Also, Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt arrived all suited up in black. Last but not the least by any means, American director Spike Lee paid a touching tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant in a special way, as he arrived on the red carpet in a customized purple Gucci suit that had a gold trim and Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapel and the back.