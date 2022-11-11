Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Angela Bassett-starrer Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theatres on November 11, 2022. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film focuses on a grieving Wakanda amidst losing their king while Namor and his Talokan army threaten them with war. The movie has opened to positive reviews from critics. However, after release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong'o Dazzle With Their Dance Moves at the Mexican Premiere of the Marvel Film (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Letitia Wright as Shuri, Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theatres right now.

