Oscar winner Mark Rylance will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming feature "Bones & All". "Waves" star Taylor Russell will play the lead role in the coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Trial of The Chicago 7 Movie Review: Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance Steal The Show in Aaron Sorkin's Powerful Courtroom Drama.

Dave Kajganich has adapted the screenplay. It follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her. The details of Chalamet and Rylance's characters have been kept under wraps. Mark Rylance to Headline Gold Comedy 'The Fantastic Flitcrofts'.

The project, which does not yet have a distributor, is currently in production.Rylance, who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies", most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7". His upcoming movies include Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" and Terence Malick's "The Way of the Wind".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)