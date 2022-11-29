It’s been two years now since we lost one of the finest actors of our generation, and not a day goes by where his absence isn’t felt. A true master of his craft, Chadwick Boseman left us a lasting legacy that not only inspired many, but pushed for diversity in such a huge way that he was on the top of the world at his peak. An inspired filmography alongside a commanding persona on screen, Boseman knew how to capture one’s attention, and that was clearly visible with his take on Black Panther. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Portraying the iconic hero four times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his unfortunate passing, the star completely made the role his own. A tailor-fit match that solidified him as one of the strongest prospects of the franchise, Boseman’s take on T’Challa was nothing short of spectacular. So, to celebrate his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at five of his best moments as the character in the MCU.

Leading the Battle (Avengers: Infinity War)

When Thanos’ forces broke free of Wakanda’s barrier, Black Panther leapt forward with Captain America following his lead. An awesome scene that saw showcased just how T’Challa will leap into the battle first against an unknown threat no matter what the cost, this surely gave us many goosebumps back in 2018.

His Introduction (Captain America: Civil War)

When Bucky starts getting chased by the government and is framed for killing T’Chaka, a man in a panther suit leaps out of nowhere and begins his barrage of attacks on him. Having superhuman strength and a bulletproof suit, the man is revealed to be none other than T’Challa who makes a glorious entrance over here.

Taking the Battle to Killmonger (Black Panther)

Presumed to be dead, T’Challa makes a grand entrance right when Killmonger is about begin his attacks on the outside world. “As you can see, I am not dead!” exclaims T’Challa with the beautiful score swelling up in the background, this is definitely in the upper tier of MCU’s scenes.

Sparing Zemo (Captain America: Civil War)

Motivate by vengeance throughout the film, T’Challa finally finds the truth about who killed his father. Seeing that he doesn’t want vengeance to eat him up the way it has eaten up Tony, he decides to let Zemo live. A powerful scene that was made all the more better by Chadwick’s performance.

Confronting his Father (Black Panther)

When T’Challa takes the herb again and confronts his father in the ancestral plane about his actions and lies, Boseman gives one of the MCU’s best performances over here. Having to denounce the actions of his ancestors and question everything he thought was right until now, to saw Boseman was amazing would be an understatement. Ryan Coogler Honours Chadwick Boseman at Black Panther Wakanda Forever World Premiere, Wears a Neckpiece Featuring the Late Actor’s Image on the Pendant (View Pics).

Chadwick Boseman truly was a great actor and his loss surely left a huge impact on this industry. Let’s celebrate this day by honouring his memory and remembering what a wonderful person he was.

