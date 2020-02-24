Chris Hemsworth to Visit India on March 16 for the Promotions of His Upcoming Netflix Film Extraction

Chris Hemsworth’s First Look from Netflix Film Dhaka Now Titled As Extraction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film Extraction. He will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16. Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018. Chris Hemsworth’s First Look from Netflix Film Dhaka Now Titled As Extraction Out (View Pics)

It revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Australia Day 2020: Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie and Other Hottest Australian Celebrities We Can’t Get Enough Of!

The film is scheduled to release on April 24.