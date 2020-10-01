Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just suffered an unimaginable loss—they lost their third child, whom they planned to name Jack. The little one could not survive complications and unfortunately died in the hospital. The American model shared this heartbreaking news about suffering a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post along with pictures of the couple, seemingly devastated to tragically lose their third child. Teigen was recently hospitalised for severe bleeding during her pregnancy and revealed their baby boy was in the ‘danger zone.’ The 34-year-old model also penned a lengthy caption explaining the tragedy and expressed her family’s grief over the sudden loss.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple updated fans revealing the gender of the child. In her earlier interviews, she explained that the pregnancy happened unexpectedly and the family was really excited to welcome the third child, just like everyone else. But the sudden demise of the child surely broke down the model and her family.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” reads her emotional caption. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she added.

In an undoubtedly the most heartbreaking portion of Teigen’s caption, the model penned a message to her unborn son Jack. She posted pictures of her, along with her husband, holding the baby boy, before biding him an emotional and heart-rending farewell. The photos paint a heartbreaking scene in the hospital.

Here's the Instagram Post!

Teigen, who married singer Legend exchanged the wedding vows in 2013 and are parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son, Miles. It is an emotional moment for the family, as they grieve the loss of their baby boy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).