Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one power couple who have always been very vocal about their personal lives. They have always tried to stay connected with their fans and update them with even the smallest of affairs. In an sad turn of events, Chrissy and John recently lost their son to a miscarriage and have been updating their fans on how they are coping with the loss. In her recent post, the singer's wife has thanked her friends for donating blood in honour of their late son. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Their Third Child, American Model Shares Heartbreaking News About Suffering a Miscarriage in An Emotional Instagram Post.

The video that Chrissy posted begins with a board that reads, ‘Blood Drive Oct 31’. It then shows how Chrissy’s friend along with six more people attended a blood drive and donated blood in honour of John and Chrissy’s late son Jack. Teigen’s friend Kimmie Kyees is seen smiling along with another friend and lying down on a bed while donating blood.

Sharing her gratitude, the Cravings author captioned the video with a cute message. She wrote, “Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honour of baby Jack. I love you friend ”

She further expressed how she is overwhelmed by her circle of friends. She went on to write, To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful. Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with." John Legend and Chrissy Teigen To Welcome Third Baby: 6 Times the Couple Gave Us Perfect Family Goal.

For those of you who don't know, Teigen suffered a miscarriage 20 weeks into her pregnancy after she was diagnosed with a partial placenta abruption. The model is however slowly recovering from this loss. Chrissy and family celebrated Halloween with full zest where Chrissy also dressed as a swan.

John Legend also dedicated his new song Never Break to Chrissy at BBMAs after pregnancy loss. He shared a video of himself singing the beautiful song while playing the piano on social media as well.

